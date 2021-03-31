Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police kill 1 bandit, recover firearm in Niger
News photo Vanguard News  - The Niger Police have shot and killed a bandit and recovered one AK-47 riffle from him in Tashan – Barau village of  Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

4 hours ago
