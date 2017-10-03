‘Be thanking me every day for being a great guy’ – Singer, Timi Dakolo tells wife, Busola on their wedding anniversary

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Sensational singer, Timi Dakolo and his wife are celebrating their wedding anniversary today, 31st tod March. The proud father of three took to Instagram to ... The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogSensational singer, Timi Dakolo and his wife are celebrating their wedding anniversary today, 31st tod March. The proud father of three took to Instagram to ...



News Credibility Score: 99%