Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


.@jidesanwoolu announced the plan to train the law enforcement officers on Tuesday.
The Cable  - .@jidesanwoolu announced the plan to train the law enforcement officers on Tuesday.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos law enforcement officers to use body camera, says Sanwo-Olu - Punch Newspapers The Punch:
Lagos law enforcement officers to use body camera, says Sanwo-Olu - Punch Newspapers
Law enforcement officers in Lagos will now wear body cameras Pulse Nigeria:
Law enforcement officers in Lagos will now wear body cameras
In Lagos, Law enforcement officers to start using body cameras News Wire NGR:
In Lagos, Law enforcement officers to start using body cameras
Law Enforcement Officers To Wear Body Cameras In Lagos - Sanwo-Olu Naija News:
Law Enforcement Officers To Wear Body Cameras In Lagos - Sanwo-Olu
Sanwo-Olu Unveils Body Camera Training For LASTMA, KAI, Others In Lagos (PHOTOS) – AutoReportNG AutoReport NG:
Sanwo-Olu Unveils Body Camera Training For LASTMA, KAI, Others In Lagos (PHOTOS) – AutoReportNG
Revealed! Law Enforcement Officers To Start Using Body Cameras In Lagos Tori News:
Revealed! Law Enforcement Officers To Start Using Body Cameras In Lagos


   More Picks
1 Rotimi Amaechi reveals that he begged Niger Republic govt to allow Nigeria construct railway from Kano State into Maradi. - Oyo Gist, 10 hours ago
2 121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 - Aledeh, 19 hours ago
3 Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
4 Chase Buhari Back To Nigeria For His Medical Check-up, Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK - News Break, 9 hours ago
5 Oduduwa security outfit launched in Ogun as youths storm Alake’s palace [Photos] - Ladun Liadi Blog, 12 hours ago
6 NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN - News Wire NGR, 2 hours ago
7 Customs propose ban on importation of vehicles used for more than seven years - Nigerian Eye, 11 hours ago
8 President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
9 PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure - Republican Nigeria, 22 hours ago
10 DPR Assures Nigerians Of Petroleum Products Availability During Easter - Independent, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info