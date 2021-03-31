Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Living In Europe Did Not Influence My Sexuality — Bolu Okupe
Gist 36  - Bolu Okupe Bolu Okupe, the son of former Presidential aide, Doyin Okupe who recently came out as gay has revealed that growing up outside Nigeria did not influence his sexuality.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
Bolu Okupe: Living in Europe Didn't Influence My Sexuality
Living in Europe did not influence my sexuality — Bolu Okupe Vanguard News:
Living in Europe did not influence my sexuality — Bolu Okupe
LGBT: Living in Europe did not influence my sexuality — Bolu Okupe Fresh News:
LGBT: Living in Europe did not influence my sexuality — Bolu Okupe
"Living In Europe Did Not Influence My Homosexuality" — Bolu Okupe Kanyi Daily:
"Living In Europe Did Not Influence My Homosexuality" — Bolu Okupe
Dee Reporters:
Doyin Okupe’s son Bolu speaks on his sexuality
Living In Europe Did Not Influence My Sexuality — Bolu Okupe Tori News:
Living In Europe Did Not Influence My Sexuality — Bolu Okupe


   More Picks
1 FULL LIST: Burna Boy’s ‘Twice as Tall’ nominated for 2021 BRIT Awards — after Grammy win - Nigerian Eye, 13 hours ago
2 Rivers: Why I Fired Environment Commissioner – Wike - Naija News, 15 hours ago
3 Customs propose ban on importation of vehicles used for more than seven years - Nigerian Eye, 23 hours ago
4 Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
5 Chase Buhari Back To Nigeria For His Medical Check-up, Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK - News Break, 21 hours ago
6 NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN - News Wire NGR, 15 hours ago
7 In Buhari’s absence, Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting - Daily Times, 18 hours ago
8 Gunfire heard near presidency in Niger capital: residents - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 Police told to arrest CCT Chairman for assaulting security guard - See Naija, 14 hours ago
10 DPR Assures Nigerians Of Petroleum Products Availability During Easter - Independent, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info