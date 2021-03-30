Post News
News at a Glance
NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN
News Wire NGR
- Estimated Reading Time: 2A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State has barred the Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to National Identity Numbers next month.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
NIN: Court bars FG from blocking SIM cards - Punch Newspapers
Nigerian Tribune:
Court bars FG from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN
Legit:
NIN: Court Stops FG from blocking SIM cards of Nigerians
Nigerian Eye:
Court bars FG from blocking SIM cards on April NIN linkage deadline
Inside Business Nigeria:
Court Bars FG From Blocking SIM Cards On April NIN Linkage Deadline
The Street Journal:
Court stops FG from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN by April
Effiezy:
Court orders FG from blocking Sim cards not linked to NIN by April, extends deadline by two months
Gist Punch:
NIN: Court bars FG from blocking SIM cards
Ladun Liadi Blog:
NIN: Court bars FG from blocking SIM cards
Naija News:
Court Bars FG From Blocking SIM Cards Not Linked To NIN
Osmek News:
Court bars FG from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN
Salone:
UPDATE – Jubilation as Court Bars FG From Blocking SIM Cards Not Linked to NIN
Eco City Reporters:
See what will happen to Nigerians who haven’t linked NIN to their Sim Cards as court rules
More Picks
1
Rotimi Amaechi reveals that he begged Niger Republic govt to allow Nigeria construct railway from Kano State into Maradi. -
Oyo Gist,
10 hours ago
2
121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 -
Aledeh,
19 hours ago
3
Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times -
Yaba Left Online,
10 hours ago
4
Chase Buhari Back To Nigeria For His Medical Check-up, Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK -
News Break,
9 hours ago
5
Oduduwa security outfit launched in Ogun as youths storm Alake’s palace [Photos] -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
12 hours ago
6
NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN -
News Wire NGR,
2 hours ago
7
Customs propose ban on importation of vehicles used for more than seven years -
Nigerian Eye,
11 hours ago
8
President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries -
The Guardian,
24 hours ago
9
PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure -
Republican Nigeria,
22 hours ago
10
DPR Assures Nigerians Of Petroleum Products Availability During Easter -
Independent,
10 hours ago
