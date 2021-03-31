Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Increase In Domestic Violence In Marriages Is Caused By Feminism – Pete Edochie
Naija Loaded  - Pete Edochie has blamed feminism for the rise in domestic violence and broken marriages. Speaking to BBC Igbo, the veteran actor stated that feminism isn’t our culture as Africans. Edochie added that when a woman leaves her parents and follows her ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Some women can’t cook, feminism breeds domestic violence – Pete Edochie Daily Post:
Some women can’t cook, feminism breeds domestic violence – Pete Edochie
Feminism responsible for domestic violence —Pete Edochie - Punch Newspapers The Punch:
Feminism responsible for domestic violence —Pete Edochie - Punch Newspapers
Feminism responsible for domestic violence in marriages — Pete Edochie Diamond Celebrities:
Feminism responsible for domestic violence in marriages — Pete Edochie
Osmek News:
Feminism should be blamed for domestic violence — Pete Edochie
Salone:
BREAKING – Feminism led to an increase in domestic violence in marriages – Pete Edochie
Feminism should be blamed for domestic violence — Pete Edochie . . Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has blamed f Tunde Ednut:
Feminism should be blamed for domestic violence — Pete Edochie . . Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has blamed f
Feminism is the cause of domestic violence — Pete Edochie Kemi Filani Blog:
Feminism is the cause of domestic violence — Pete Edochie


   More Picks
1 Rivers: Why I Fired Environment Commissioner – Wike - Naija News, 20 hours ago
2 UK agency fines pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s channel N65.6m over COVID-19 sermon - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
3 Why I won’t travel abroad for medical check-up - Nigerian governor reveals day after Buhari's UK trip - Legit, 16 hours ago
4 NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN - News Wire NGR, 19 hours ago
5 In Buhari’s absence, Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
6 How we stopped #EndSARS protesters from downing Goverment Websites - DSA - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
7 Police told to arrest CCT Chairman for assaulting security guard - See Naija, 19 hours ago
8 FG Proposes To Spend N396bn On COVID-19 Vaccination – Finance Minister - Information Nigeria, 17 hours ago
9 U.S govt dismisses Lekki Toll Gate massacre, says soldiers shot ‘into the air’ - The Citizen, 6 hours ago
10 Strange illness: NAFDAC presents clinical test result to Gov Ganduje - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info