Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police told to arrest CCT Chairman for assaulting security guard
News photo See Naija  - Human rights group, Concerned Nigerians has called for the arrest and prosecution of the Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Danladi Umar over his recent assault of a security guard in Abuja. The CCT Chairman was seen publicly assaulting a security ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Group Calls For Arrest Of Code Of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Umar For Assaulting Security Guard Sahara Reporters:
Group Calls For Arrest Of Code Of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Umar For Assaulting Security Guard
CSO calls for arrest of CCT chair over alleged assault of security guard in Abuja Vanguard News:
CSO calls for arrest of CCT chair over alleged assault of security guard in Abuja
Biafran boys attacked me - CCT Chairman denies assaulting security guard Daily Post:
Biafran boys attacked me - CCT Chairman denies assaulting security guard
Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Judge Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard at Abuja Plaza Signal:
Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Judge Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard at Abuja Plaza
I Was Assaulted By Biafran Boys, CCT Chair Reacts To Video of Him Assaulting Security Guard News Break:
I Was Assaulted By Biafran Boys, CCT Chair Reacts To Video of Him Assaulting Security Guard
Police told to arrest CCT Chairman for assaulting security guard Effiezy:
Police told to arrest CCT Chairman for assaulting security guard
CCT chairman, Umar labels Igbo security guards “Biafran Boys” Online Nigeria:
CCT chairman, Umar labels Igbo security guards “Biafran Boys”
Head Topics:
Police told to arrest CCT Chairman for assaulting security guard - Daily Post Nigeria
Police Told To Arrest CCT Chairman For Assaulting Security Guard Tori News:
Police Told To Arrest CCT Chairman For Assaulting Security Guard


   More Picks
1 Rotimi Amaechi reveals that he begged Niger Republic govt to allow Nigeria construct railway from Kano State into Maradi. - Oyo Gist, 10 hours ago
2 121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 - Aledeh, 19 hours ago
3 Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
4 Chase Buhari Back To Nigeria For His Medical Check-up, Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK - News Break, 9 hours ago
5 Oduduwa security outfit launched in Ogun as youths storm Alake’s palace [Photos] - Ladun Liadi Blog, 12 hours ago
6 NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN - News Wire NGR, 2 hours ago
7 Customs propose ban on importation of vehicles used for more than seven years - Nigerian Eye, 11 hours ago
8 President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
9 PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure - Republican Nigeria, 22 hours ago
10 DPR Assures Nigerians Of Petroleum Products Availability During Easter - Independent, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info