Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Claims soldiers killed protesters at Lekki Toll Gate not verified – US report
The Street Journal  - The United States government has said the claims End SARS protesters were killed at Lekki Toll Gate could not be verified.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Claims of ‘Lekki massacre’ not verified ― US Report Daily Nigerian:
Claims of ‘Lekki massacre’ not verified ― US Report
Claims of alleged killings at Lekki tollgate not verified — US Report The Nigeria Lawyer:
Claims of alleged killings at Lekki tollgate not verified — US Report
#EndSARS: Claims that soldiers killed protesters at Lekki Toll Gate not verified — US govt Instablog 9ja:
#EndSARS: Claims that soldiers killed protesters at Lekki Toll Gate not verified — US govt
Claims soldiers killed protesters at Lekki Toll Gate not verified – US report The United States government has said the Tunde Ednut:
Claims soldiers killed protesters at Lekki Toll Gate not verified – US report The United States government has said the
We Can Naija News:
We Can't Verify Claims Of Killings At Lekki Tollgate ― US Govt


   More Picks
1 Rotimi Amaechi reveals that he begged Niger Republic govt to allow Nigeria construct railway from Kano State into Maradi. - Oyo Gist, 10 hours ago
2 121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 - Aledeh, 19 hours ago
3 Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
4 Chase Buhari Back To Nigeria For His Medical Check-up, Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK - News Break, 9 hours ago
5 Oduduwa security outfit launched in Ogun as youths storm Alake’s palace [Photos] - Ladun Liadi Blog, 12 hours ago
6 NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN - News Wire NGR, 2 hours ago
7 Customs propose ban on importation of vehicles used for more than seven years - Nigerian Eye, 11 hours ago
8 President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
9 PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure - Republican Nigeria, 22 hours ago
10 DPR Assures Nigerians Of Petroleum Products Availability During Easter - Independent, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info