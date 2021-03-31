Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian star scores 4th Champions League goal for Barcelona as she fires them to semifinals
Legit  - Nigerian star Asisat Oshoala scores her fourth Champions League goal for Barcelona Ladies this campaign in their 2-1 defeat to Man City in a quarterfinal game.

