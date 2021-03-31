Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FULL LIST: Burna Boy’s ‘Twice as Tall’ nominated for 2021 BRIT Awards — after Grammy win
News photo Nigerian Eye  - ‘Twice As Tall‘, an album by Burna Boy, Nigerian singer, has been nominated for the 2021 BRIT Awards. Organisers of the award — sometimes referred to as the British version of the Grammys — unveiled the nominees on Wednesday. The ‘Ye’ crooner was ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

