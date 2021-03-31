Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Even to die young is now expensive in Nigeria – Erigga laments
Correct NG  - Nigerian Hip Hop act, Erhiga Agarivbie, professionally known by his stage name, Erigga has decried the high cost of living in Nigeria. The Warri-based rapper took to his official Twitter handle to sarcastically lament over the increased price of ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Even to die young is now expensive in Nigeria – Erigga laments Newzandar News:
Even to die young is now expensive in Nigeria – Erigga laments
“Even To Die Young Is Now Expensive In This County” – Rapper, Erigga Laments About Nigeria Kanyi Daily:
“Even To Die Young Is Now Expensive In This County” – Rapper, Erigga Laments About Nigeria
“Even To Die Young Is Now Expensive In This County” – Rapper, Erigga Laments About Nigeria Online Nigeria:
“Even To Die Young Is Now Expensive In This County” – Rapper, Erigga Laments About Nigeria
"Even to die young is now expensive in Nigeria" - Rapper, Erigga complains Gist Reel:
"Even to die young is now expensive in Nigeria" - Rapper, Erigga complains
‘Even To Die Young Is Now Expensive In This Country’- Erigga Naija on Point:
‘Even To Die Young Is Now Expensive In This Country’- Erigga
Naija Diary:
“Even To Die Young Is Now Expensive In Nigeria” – Rapper, Erigga Laments About The High Cost Of Living In Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Rivers: Why I Fired Environment Commissioner – Wike - Naija News, 20 hours ago
2 UK agency fines pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s channel N65.6m over COVID-19 sermon - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
3 Why I won’t travel abroad for medical check-up - Nigerian governor reveals day after Buhari's UK trip - Legit, 16 hours ago
4 NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN - News Wire NGR, 19 hours ago
5 In Buhari’s absence, Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
6 How we stopped #EndSARS protesters from downing Goverment Websites - DSA - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
7 Police told to arrest CCT Chairman for assaulting security guard - See Naija, 19 hours ago
8 FG Proposes To Spend N396bn On COVID-19 Vaccination – Finance Minister - Information Nigeria, 17 hours ago
9 U.S govt dismisses Lekki Toll Gate massacre, says soldiers shot ‘into the air’ - The Citizen, 6 hours ago
10 Strange illness: NAFDAC presents clinical test result to Gov Ganduje - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info