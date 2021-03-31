Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG Proposes To Spend N396bn On COVID-19 Vaccination – Finance Minister
Information Nigeria  - Minister of Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has revealed that the Federal Government is proposing to spend the sum of N396 billion for the COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 and 2022.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
FG Proposes To Spend N396bn On COVID-19 Vaccination – Finance Minister
FG Recovers N49.7bn Debt, To Spend N296bn On COVID-19 Vaccination–Minister Leadership:
FG Recovers N49.7bn Debt, To Spend N296bn On COVID-19 Vaccination–Minister
FG recovers N49.7bn out of N5.2trn debt, says Minister - Punch Newspapers The Punch:
FG recovers N49.7bn out of N5.2trn debt, says Minister - Punch Newspapers
COVID-19: Nigerian govt to spend N296bn on vaccination Ripples Nigeria:
COVID-19: Nigerian govt to spend N296bn on vaccination
“FG to spend N396bn on COVID-19 vaccination” Lailas News:
“FG to spend N396bn on COVID-19 vaccination”
FG proposes to spend N396bn on COVID19 vaccination – Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
FG proposes to spend N396bn on COVID19 vaccination – Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed
FG Proposes To Spend N396bn On COVID-19 Vaccination – Finance Minister Mojidelano:
FG Proposes To Spend N396bn On COVID-19 Vaccination – Finance Minister
FG proposes to spend N396bn on COVID19 vaccination – Finance Minister » NEWS Within Nigeria:
FG proposes to spend N396bn on COVID19 vaccination – Finance Minister » NEWS
FG Proposes To Spend N396bn On COVID-19 Vaccination – Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed Tori News:
FG Proposes To Spend N396bn On COVID-19 Vaccination – Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed


   More Picks
1 FULL LIST: Burna Boy’s ‘Twice as Tall’ nominated for 2021 BRIT Awards — after Grammy win - Nigerian Eye, 16 hours ago
2 Rivers: Why I Fired Environment Commissioner – Wike - Naija News, 18 hours ago
3 Why I won’t travel abroad for medical check-up - Nigerian governor reveals day after Buhari's UK trip - Legit, 15 hours ago
4 UK agency fines pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s channel N65.6m over COVID-19 sermon - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
5 NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN - News Wire NGR, 18 hours ago
6 In Buhari’s absence, Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting - Daily Times, 21 hours ago
7 How we stopped #EndSARS protesters from downing Goverment Websites - DSA - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
8 Police told to arrest CCT Chairman for assaulting security guard - See Naija, 17 hours ago
9 Nigeria records 129 new COVID-19 infections, total now 162,891 - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
10 NAF commences airlift of COVID-19 relief materials to West African countries - Legit, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info