Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG begs resident doctors not to embark on strike The Federal Government has appealed to resident doctors to consider the plight of 80 per cent of the citizenry in need of healthcare and not proceed on strike. @NGRSenate @NigeriaGov
News photo The Nation  - FG begs resident doctors not to embark on strike

The Federal Government has appealed to resident doctors to consider the plight of 80 per cent of the citizenry in need of healthcare and not proceed on strike.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
'We're in a bad period' -- FG begs resident doctors to put off planned strike
FG begs resident doctors not to go on strike Vanguard News:
FG begs resident doctors not to go on strike
FG begs resident doctors to shelve planned strike Pulse Nigeria:
FG begs resident doctors to shelve planned strike
FG appeals to resident doctors to shelve planned strike The Eagle Online:
FG appeals to resident doctors to shelve planned strike
FG Beg Doctors Not To Embark On Nationwide Strike Naija News:
FG Beg Doctors Not To Embark On Nationwide Strike


   More Picks
1 FULL LIST: Burna Boy’s ‘Twice as Tall’ nominated for 2021 BRIT Awards — after Grammy win - Nigerian Eye, 13 hours ago
2 Rivers: Why I Fired Environment Commissioner – Wike - Naija News, 15 hours ago
3 Customs propose ban on importation of vehicles used for more than seven years - Nigerian Eye, 23 hours ago
4 Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
5 Chase Buhari Back To Nigeria For His Medical Check-up, Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK - News Break, 21 hours ago
6 NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN - News Wire NGR, 15 hours ago
7 In Buhari’s absence, Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting - Daily Times, 18 hours ago
8 Gunfire heard near presidency in Niger capital: residents - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 Police told to arrest CCT Chairman for assaulting security guard - See Naija, 14 hours ago
10 DPR Assures Nigerians Of Petroleum Products Availability During Easter - Independent, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info