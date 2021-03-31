Burna Boy homecoming: Gov Wike redeems N10m pledge to each artiste that performed

Burna Boy homecoming: Gov Wike redeems N10m pledge to each artiste that performed

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike has redeemed his N10 million pledge to every artiste who performed at the homecoming concert ... Lailas News - Nigeria News | Laila's BlogBurna Boy homecoming: Gov Wike redeems N10m pledge to each artiste that performedRivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike has redeemed his N10 million pledge to every artiste who performed at the homecoming concert ...



News Credibility Score: 99%