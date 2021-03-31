Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Politicians fight because politics is their means of livelihood – Umahi
Nigerian Eye  - Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said political battles in the state were due to people’s “over dependence on politics” as means of livelihood.Umahi made the remark on Wednesday in Abakaliki during a send-off ceremony in honour of the Nigerian ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Politicians fight because politics is their means of livelihood – Umahi Daily Post:
Politicians fight because politics is their means of livelihood – Umahi
Why we have fierce political battles in Ebonyi — Umahi Vanguard News:
Why we have fierce political battles in Ebonyi — Umahi
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi Ripples Nigeria:
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
Why we have fierce political battles in Ebonyi — Umahi News Verge:
Why we have fierce political battles in Ebonyi — Umahi
Why we have fierce political battles in Ebonyi — Umahi The News Guru:
Why we have fierce political battles in Ebonyi — Umahi
Head Topics:
Politicians fight because politics is their means of livelihood - Umahi - Daily Post Nigeria


   More Picks
1 FULL LIST: Burna Boy’s ‘Twice as Tall’ nominated for 2021 BRIT Awards — after Grammy win - Nigerian Eye, 10 hours ago
2 Rivers: Why I Fired Environment Commissioner – Wike - Naija News, 12 hours ago
3 Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
4 Customs propose ban on importation of vehicles used for more than seven years - Nigerian Eye, 20 hours ago
5 Chase Buhari Back To Nigeria For His Medical Check-up, Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK - News Break, 18 hours ago
6 Oduduwa security outfit launched in Ogun as youths storm Alake’s palace [Photos] - Ladun Liadi Blog, 22 hours ago
7 NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN - News Wire NGR, 12 hours ago
8 In Buhari’s absence, Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting - Daily Times, 15 hours ago
9 Gunfire heard near presidency in Niger capital: residents - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
10 Police told to arrest CCT Chairman for assaulting security guard - See Naija, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info