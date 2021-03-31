Lekki Shootings: Killings Of #EndSARS Protesters Unverified, Says US Report Online Nigeria - FILE: EndSARS protesters on the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos The United States Department of States has said it could not verify if #EndSARS protesters were killed on October 20, 2020 at the Lekki tollgate.



News Credibility Score: 99%