Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lekki Shootings: Killings Of #EndSARS Protesters Unverified, Says US Report
Online Nigeria  - FILE: EndSARS protesters on the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos The United States Department of States has said it could not verify if #EndSARS protesters were killed on October 20, 2020 at the Lekki tollgate.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lekki shootings: Killings of #EndSARS protesters unverified, says US report - Punch Newspapers The Punch:
Lekki shootings: Killings of #EndSARS protesters unverified, says US report - Punch Newspapers
Killings of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki unverified, US report Studio CB55:
Killings of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki unverified, US report
#EndSARS: Killings Of Protesters ‘Unverified’ – US Report Anaedo Online:
#EndSARS: Killings Of Protesters ‘Unverified’ – US Report
Killings Of #EndSARS Protesters Unverified, Says US Report Gist 36:
Killings Of #EndSARS Protesters Unverified, Says US Report
Lekki Shootings: Killings Of #EndSARS Protesters Unverified, Says US Report Tori News:
Lekki Shootings: Killings Of #EndSARS Protesters Unverified, Says US Report


   More Picks
1 FULL LIST: Burna Boy’s ‘Twice as Tall’ nominated for 2021 BRIT Awards — after Grammy win - Nigerian Eye, 16 hours ago
2 Rivers: Why I Fired Environment Commissioner – Wike - Naija News, 18 hours ago
3 Why I won’t travel abroad for medical check-up - Nigerian governor reveals day after Buhari's UK trip - Legit, 15 hours ago
4 UK agency fines pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s channel N65.6m over COVID-19 sermon - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
5 NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN - News Wire NGR, 18 hours ago
6 In Buhari’s absence, Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting - Daily Times, 21 hours ago
7 How we stopped #EndSARS protesters from downing Goverment Websites - DSA - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
8 Police told to arrest CCT Chairman for assaulting security guard - See Naija, 17 hours ago
9 Nigeria records 129 new COVID-19 infections, total now 162,891 - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
10 NAF commences airlift of COVID-19 relief materials to West African countries - Legit, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info