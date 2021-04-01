Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dangote empowers 16,000 rural women in all Kwara local governments
The News  - Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), on Wednesday, empowered a total of 16,000 women in all the 16 local governments areas of Kwara State. Each of the 16,000 rural women was given the sum of N10,000 eac…

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Dangote empowers 16,000 rural women in all Kwara LGs The Eagle Online:
Dangote empowers 16,000 rural women in all Kwara LGs
Dangote Assists 16,000 Rural Women In Kwara Inside Business Nigeria:
Dangote Assists 16,000 Rural Women In Kwara
Photo news: Dangote officials, others storm Kwara for Micro grants project Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
Photo news: Dangote officials, others storm Kwara for Micro grants project Newsdiaryonline
Dangote Empowers 16,000 Women With N10,000 Each In Kwara Kanyi Daily:
Dangote Empowers 16,000 Women With N10,000 Each In Kwara
Dangote empowers 16,000 rural women in all Kwara LG World Stage:
Dangote empowers 16,000 rural women in all Kwara LG
The Point:
Micro-grants: Dangote empowers 16,000 rural women in Kwara


   More Picks
1 PHOTOS: Nigeria Police radio station opens in Abuja - The Nation, 21 hours ago
2 Rivers: Why I Fired Environment Commissioner – Wike - Naija News, 1 day ago
3 UK agency fines pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s channel N65.6m over COVID-19 sermon - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
4 Why I won’t travel abroad for medical check-up - Nigerian governor reveals day after Buhari's UK trip - Legit, 21 hours ago
5 Resident permit: Immigration warns Nigerians against fake marriages to foreigners - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
6 Davido Reacts After Loved-up Photos of Him Kissing Alleged New Girlfriend, Mya Yafai Surfaced Online (Video) - The Info NG, 24 hours ago
7 BREAKING – New Development As Police Establish Radio Station ‘To Bring Police Closer To The People” - Salone, 11 hours ago
8 How we stopped #EndSARS protesters from downing Goverment Websites - DSA - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
9 NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN - News Wire NGR, 24 hours ago
10 FG Proposes To Spend N396bn On COVID-19 Vaccination – Finance Minister - Information Nigeria, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info