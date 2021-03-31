Ebonyi govt imposes curfew on crisis-ridden communities Ripples Nigeria - The Ebonyi State government on Wednesday imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Effium and Ezza-Effium communities in a bid to end the violent crisis in the settlements. The state’s Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe, disclosed this in a statement in Abakaliki.



