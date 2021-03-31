News at a Glance

Nigeria records 129 new COVID-19 infections, total now 162,891

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 129 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 162,891.



News Credibility Score: 95%



