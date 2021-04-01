Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BREAKING – New Development As Police Establish Radio Station ‘To Bring Police Closer To The People”
News photo Salone  - The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, says the establishment of the Nigeria Police Radio, 99.1FM is to promote community policing and bring the police closer to the people.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 FULL LIST: Burna Boy’s ‘Twice as Tall’ nominated for 2021 BRIT Awards — after Grammy win - Nigerian Eye, 13 hours ago
2 Rivers: Why I Fired Environment Commissioner – Wike - Naija News, 15 hours ago
3 Customs propose ban on importation of vehicles used for more than seven years - Nigerian Eye, 23 hours ago
4 Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
5 Chase Buhari Back To Nigeria For His Medical Check-up, Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK - News Break, 21 hours ago
6 NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN - News Wire NGR, 15 hours ago
7 In Buhari’s absence, Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting - Daily Times, 18 hours ago
8 Gunfire heard near presidency in Niger capital: residents - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 Police told to arrest CCT Chairman for assaulting security guard - See Naija, 14 hours ago
10 DPR Assures Nigerians Of Petroleum Products Availability During Easter - Independent, 22 hours ago
