U.S govt dismisses Lekki Toll Gate massacre, says soldiers shot ‘into the air’
News photo The Citizen  - Nigerian soldiers fired shots “into the air” to disperse #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos on October 20, the U.S. Department of State said.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

