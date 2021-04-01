Post News
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
“My gbola don rise” – Duncan Mighty says as he confirms an alert of N10 million from Governor, Wike
Effiezy
- Nigerian musician, singer, and producer, Duncan Wene Mighty confirms to have received the alert of N10 million promised to him by the state governor, Nyesom...
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“My Gbola don raise” – Duncan Mighty writes after receiving 10 Million Naira from Governor Wike
Gist Reel:
"My gbola don rise" - Duncan Mighty says as he confirms an alert of N10 million from Governor, Wike
Newzandar News:
“My gbola don rise” – Duncan Mighty says as he confirms an alert of N10 million from Governor, Wike
Naija on Point:
“My Gbola Don Rise” – Duncan Mighty Says As He Confirms An Alert of N10 Million From Governor, Wike
FL Vibe:
“My Gbola Don Rise” – Duncan Mighty Says As He Confirms An Alert of N10 Million From Governor, Wike
More Picks
1
Rivers: Why I Fired Environment Commissioner – Wike -
Naija News,
20 hours ago
2
UK agency fines pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s channel N65.6m over COVID-19 sermon -
Yaba Left Online,
18 hours ago
3
Why I won’t travel abroad for medical check-up - Nigerian governor reveals day after Buhari's UK trip -
Legit,
16 hours ago
4
NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN -
News Wire NGR,
19 hours ago
5
In Buhari’s absence, Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting -
Daily Times,
23 hours ago
6
How we stopped #EndSARS protesters from downing Goverment Websites - DSA -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
7
Police told to arrest CCT Chairman for assaulting security guard -
See Naija,
19 hours ago
8
FG Proposes To Spend N396bn On COVID-19 Vaccination – Finance Minister -
Information Nigeria,
17 hours ago
9
U.S govt dismisses Lekki Toll Gate massacre, says soldiers shot ‘into the air’ -
The Citizen,
6 hours ago
10
Strange illness: NAFDAC presents clinical test result to Gov Ganduje -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
