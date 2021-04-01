Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

U.K. media regulator fines Oyakhilome's Loveworld TV N65.6m for Covid-19 conspiracies
News photo The Guardian  - British regulator Ofcom Wednesday fined Loveworld Television Ministry owned by Nigerian pastor Chris Oyakhilome for peddling unsubstantiated claims about COVID-19. The broadcaster is to pay £125,000 (N65.6m) for broadcasting claims that were “ ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

