Nigerian beauty queen, Najeebat Sule murdered in America
News photo Daily Post  - Najeebat Sule, a former Nigerian beauty queen has been shot dead in the United States of America. The doctorate student in Philadelphia was murdered while sitting in her car in front of her home, Daily Mail reports.

2 hours ago
