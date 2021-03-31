Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UEFA Finally Approves This Number Of Substitutes Rule For Euro 2020
Naija Loaded  - UEFA has announced that teams will be able to make up to five substitutions at Euro 2020 after approval was given by its Executive Committee on Wednesday. The association announced that the new rule will also apply for the UEFA Nations League finals ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Rivers: Why I Fired Environment Commissioner – Wike - Naija News, 20 hours ago
2 UK agency fines pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s channel N65.6m over COVID-19 sermon - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
3 Why I won’t travel abroad for medical check-up - Nigerian governor reveals day after Buhari's UK trip - Legit, 16 hours ago
4 NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN - News Wire NGR, 19 hours ago
5 In Buhari’s absence, Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
6 How we stopped #EndSARS protesters from downing Goverment Websites - DSA - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
7 Police told to arrest CCT Chairman for assaulting security guard - See Naija, 19 hours ago
8 FG Proposes To Spend N396bn On COVID-19 Vaccination – Finance Minister - Information Nigeria, 17 hours ago
9 U.S govt dismisses Lekki Toll Gate massacre, says soldiers shot ‘into the air’ - The Citizen, 6 hours ago
10 Strange illness: NAFDAC presents clinical test result to Gov Ganduje - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
