Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wike: Why I Can’t Travel Overseas For Medical Check-Up
Information Nigeria  - Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed that there is no need for him to travel abroad for medical check-up. This is coming a day after President Muhammadu Buhari travelled to London for a medical check-up.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
Why I Won't Go Abroad For Medical Checkup Unlike Some People— @GovWike
I Can Never Travel Overseas For Medical Check-Up – Gov Wike Naija Loaded:
I Can Never Travel Overseas For Medical Check-Up – Gov Wike
‘If We Have All The Facilities Here, Why Do We Have To Travel For Medical Check-Up?’ – Wike Shades Buhari KOKO TV Nigeria:
‘If We Have All The Facilities Here, Why Do We Have To Travel For Medical Check-Up?’ – Wike Shades Buhari
Rivers State Governor, Wike Says He Will Not Travel Abroad For Medical Check-Up Naija on Point:
Rivers State Governor, Wike Says He Will Not Travel Abroad For Medical Check-Up
Nigeria Tunes:
Why I Won't Go Abroad For Medical Checkup Unlike Some People— Wike


   More Picks
1 Rivers: Why I Fired Environment Commissioner – Wike - Naija News, 21 hours ago
2 UK agency fines pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s channel N65.6m over COVID-19 sermon - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
3 Why I won’t travel abroad for medical check-up - Nigerian governor reveals day after Buhari's UK trip - Legit, 18 hours ago
4 BREAKING – New Development As Police Establish Radio Station ‘To Bring Police Closer To The People” - Salone, 8 hours ago
5 NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN - News Wire NGR, 21 hours ago
6 How we stopped #EndSARS protesters from downing Goverment Websites - DSA - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
7 In Buhari’s absence, Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting - Daily Times, 1 day ago
8 FG Proposes To Spend N396bn On COVID-19 Vaccination – Finance Minister - Information Nigeria, 18 hours ago
9 Police told to arrest CCT Chairman for assaulting security guard - See Naija, 20 hours ago
10 U.S govt dismisses Lekki Toll Gate massacre, says soldiers shot ‘into the air’ - The Citizen, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info