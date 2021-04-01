Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ebonyi: We’ll not spare killer herdsmen in South-East, South-South — IPOB
News photo Leaders NG  - The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB Wednesday accused Nigerian Security agencies of aiding and abating murderous herdsmen to kill Biafran people of Ebonyi and Enugu States. IPOB while reacting to the alleged killing of herdsmen [...]

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ebonyi: We’ll not spare killer herdsmen in South-East, South-South — IPOB Vanguard News:
Ebonyi: We’ll not spare killer herdsmen in South-East, South-South — IPOB
Killer Fulani Herdsmen Won’t Be Spared In South-East, South-South – IPOB The Trent:
Killer Fulani Herdsmen Won’t Be Spared In South-East, South-South – IPOB
Ebonyi Killing: We Will Not Spare Killer Herdsmen In South-East, South-South — IPOB Nigeria Breaking News:
Ebonyi Killing: We Will Not Spare Killer Herdsmen In South-East, South-South — IPOB
Ebonyi Killing: ‘We’ll Not Spare Killer Herdsmen In South-East, South-South’ Gist 36:
Ebonyi Killing: ‘We’ll Not Spare Killer Herdsmen In South-East, South-South’
Ebonyi Killing: Tori News:
Ebonyi Killing: 'We’ll Not Spare Killer Herdsmen In South-East, South-South' - IPOB


   More Picks
1 Rivers: Why I Fired Environment Commissioner – Wike - Naija News, 21 hours ago
2 UK agency fines pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s channel N65.6m over COVID-19 sermon - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
3 Why I won’t travel abroad for medical check-up - Nigerian governor reveals day after Buhari's UK trip - Legit, 18 hours ago
4 BREAKING – New Development As Police Establish Radio Station ‘To Bring Police Closer To The People” - Salone, 8 hours ago
5 NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN - News Wire NGR, 21 hours ago
6 How we stopped #EndSARS protesters from downing Goverment Websites - DSA - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
7 In Buhari’s absence, Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting - Daily Times, 1 day ago
8 FG Proposes To Spend N396bn On COVID-19 Vaccination – Finance Minister - Information Nigeria, 18 hours ago
9 Police told to arrest CCT Chairman for assaulting security guard - See Naija, 20 hours ago
10 U.S govt dismisses Lekki Toll Gate massacre, says soldiers shot ‘into the air’ - The Citizen, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info