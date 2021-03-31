Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits attack former Minister’s residence in Plateau #Bandits #insecurity
The Nation  - Bandits attack former Minister’s residence in Plateau

#Bandits #insecurity

51 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

One Killed As Gunmen Attack Former Minister’s Residence In Plateau Channels Television:
One Killed As Gunmen Attack Former Minister’s Residence In Plateau
Bandits attack Damishi Sango AIT:
Bandits attack Damishi Sango's residence, cart away rifles
Gunmen attack former Minister’s residence in Plateau News Wire NGR:
Gunmen attack former Minister’s residence in Plateau
Bandits Attack Former Minister’s Residence In Plateau Fresh News:
Bandits Attack Former Minister’s Residence In Plateau
Bandits Attack Ex-Minister’s Residence In Plateau Naija News:
Bandits Attack Ex-Minister’s Residence In Plateau
Bandits attack former Sports Minister’s residence in Plateau » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Bandits attack former Sports Minister’s residence in Plateau » NEWS


   More Picks
1 Rivers: Why I Fired Environment Commissioner – Wike - Naija News, 20 hours ago
2 UK agency fines pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s channel N65.6m over COVID-19 sermon - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
3 Why I won’t travel abroad for medical check-up - Nigerian governor reveals day after Buhari's UK trip - Legit, 16 hours ago
4 NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN - News Wire NGR, 19 hours ago
5 In Buhari’s absence, Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
6 How we stopped #EndSARS protesters from downing Goverment Websites - DSA - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
7 Police told to arrest CCT Chairman for assaulting security guard - See Naija, 19 hours ago
8 FG Proposes To Spend N396bn On COVID-19 Vaccination – Finance Minister - Information Nigeria, 17 hours ago
9 U.S govt dismisses Lekki Toll Gate massacre, says soldiers shot ‘into the air’ - The Citizen, 6 hours ago
10 Strange illness: NAFDAC presents clinical test result to Gov Ganduje - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info