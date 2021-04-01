Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Woman vomits blood in Kaduna after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
Republican Nigeria  - A woman working with Gwamna Awan General Hospital in Kaduna State vomited blood after receiving COVID-19 vaccine. The woman who identified herself as Mrs Hannatu Tanko said, “I took the vaccine on Thursday and after, I was feeling dizzy.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Woman Vomits Blood After Receiving Covid-19 Vaccine In Kaduna Leadership:
Woman Vomits Blood After Receiving Covid-19 Vaccine In Kaduna
Woman allegedly vomits blood after taking COVID-19 vaccine in Kaduna Daily Post:
Woman allegedly vomits blood after taking COVID-19 vaccine in Kaduna
Woman vomits blood after taking COVID-19 vaccine Vanguard News:
Woman vomits blood after taking COVID-19 vaccine
Kaduna Woman Vomits Blood After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine Naija News:
Kaduna Woman Vomits Blood After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine
Salone:
Nigerian Woman Vomits Blood After Taking Covid-19 Vaccine In Kaduna
Woman Allegedly Vomits Blood After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine In Kaduna Tori News:
Woman Allegedly Vomits Blood After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine In Kaduna


   More Picks
1 God is great – Lil Kesh says as he welcomes his first son - Top Naija, 7 hours ago
2 Resident permit: Immigration warns Nigerians against fake marriages to foreigners - Nigerian Eye, 8 hours ago
3 BREAKING – New Development As Police Establish Radio Station ‘To Bring Police Closer To The People” - Salone, 17 hours ago
4 Failure of anyone to register for NIN will result in a 14-year imprisonment -- Isa Ali Pantami - Instablog 9ja, 7 hours ago
5 U.S govt dismisses Lekki Toll Gate massacre, says soldiers shot ‘into the air’ - The Citizen, 17 hours ago
6 Suspected kidnapper arrested in Nasarawa State allegedly confesses to selling children for N1000 each - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Bella Shmurda to drop new music with Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido on Friday? - Correct NG, 13 hours ago
8 How I grew up selling akara – Don Jazzy - Top Naija, 9 hours ago
9 EFCC's new boss, Abdurasheed Bawa has revealed that the commission arrested 400 people for internet fraud in 3 months. - Gist Reel, 3 hours ago
10 My family and I will not take the Covid vaccine, It’s not healthy – Apostle Suleman says - Lailas News, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info