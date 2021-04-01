Post News
News at a Glance
HE IS NOT HAPPY!! Germany Boss Blast Timo Werner After Horror Miss Against Macedonia (PHOTO)
Naija Loaded
- HE IS NOT HAPPY!! Germany Boss Blast Timo Werner After Horror Miss Against Macedonia (PHOTO)
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
W'Cup qualifier: Germany suffer home loss to North Macedonia - Punch Newspapers
The Cable:
World Cup qualifier: Germany lose at home to North Macedonia
Legit:
Timo Werner misses sitter as Germany suffer shock 2-1 loss to North Macedonia
Daily Post:
Germany vs North Macedonia: I’m sorry for Chelsea striker, Timo Werner - Ilkay Gundogan
Independent:
North Macedonia Beat Germany In 2022 World Cup Qualifier Upset
Nigerian Eye:
Germany 1-2 North Macedonia: I’m sorry for Chelsea striker, Timo Werner – Ilkay Gundogan —————- Germany midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan, has said that he is ‘sorry’ for teammate Timo Werner after the striker’s huge miss in their side’s 2-1 h... ;
