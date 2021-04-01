Post News
FG Working To Ensure 30m Homes To Access Digital Television – Lai Mohammed
Leadership
- BY OUR CORRESPONDENT The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the Federal Government is working to ensure that 30 million homes in the country have access to digital television.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Independent:
FG Working To Ensure 30m Homes Access Digital Television – Lai Mohammed
Prompt News:
FG working to ensure 30m homes access digital television – Lai Mohammed
News Diary Online:
FG working to ensure 30m homes access digital television – Lai Mohammed Newsdiaryonline
Daily Nigerian:
DSO: 30m homes to access digital television in Nigeria – FG
The Eagle Online:
FG working to ensure 30m homes access digital television – Lai Mohammed
PM News:
FG to ensure 30m homes access digital television
1
PHOTOS: Nigeria Police radio station opens in Abuja -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
2
Rivers: Why I Fired Environment Commissioner – Wike -
Naija News,
1 day ago
3
UK agency fines pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s channel N65.6m over COVID-19 sermon -
Yaba Left Online,
23 hours ago
4
Why I won’t travel abroad for medical check-up - Nigerian governor reveals day after Buhari's UK trip -
Legit,
21 hours ago
5
Resident permit: Immigration warns Nigerians against fake marriages to foreigners -
Nigerian Eye,
2 hours ago
6
Davido Reacts After Loved-up Photos of Him Kissing Alleged New Girlfriend, Mya Yafai Surfaced Online (Video) -
The Info NG,
24 hours ago
7
BREAKING – New Development As Police Establish Radio Station ‘To Bring Police Closer To The People” -
Salone,
11 hours ago
8
How we stopped #EndSARS protesters from downing Goverment Websites - DSA -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
9
NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN -
News Wire NGR,
24 hours ago
10
FG Proposes To Spend N396bn On COVID-19 Vaccination – Finance Minister -
Information Nigeria,
21 hours ago
