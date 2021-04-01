Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police confirm attack on Soludo, beefs-up security around ex-CBN governor
News photo Legit  - The Nigeria Police Force says it has arrested one suspect in connection with the attack on Professor Chukwuma Soludo, a notable politician in Anambra state.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
Police arrest four over attack on Soludo in Anambra
Updated: Police arrest one as CP beefs up security around Soludo Vanguard News:
Updated: Police arrest one as CP beefs up security around Soludo
Police arrest one person over deadly attack on Soludo – Official Premium Times:
Police arrest one person over deadly attack on Soludo – Official
Gunmen attack Soludo’s gathering in Anambra News Diary Online:
Gunmen attack Soludo’s gathering in Anambra
Salone:
BREAKING – Former CBN Governor, Charles Soludo Attacked by Gunmen, Security Personnel Killed
Graphic Photos of Three Police Officers Killed After Gunmen Attacked Ex-CBN Governor, Soludo Tori News:
Graphic Photos of Three Police Officers Killed After Gunmen Attacked Ex-CBN Governor, Soludo


   More Picks
1 God is great – Lil Kesh says as he welcomes his first son - Top Naija, 19 hours ago
2 Jay-Z Set To Drop New Album “Ascension” Featuring Olamide, Sakordie, Femi Kuti, Nasty C - KOKO TV Nigeria, 23 hours ago
3 Resident permit: Immigration warns Nigerians against fake marriages to foreigners - Nigerian Eye, 20 hours ago
4 Nigeria's Minister Of Communications Pantami Says Failure To Register NIN Will Result In 14 Years Imprisonment - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 3 hours ago
5 We Are One, Don’t Allow Mischief Mongers Divide Us, Buhari Tells Nigerians - Naija Loaded, 1 hour ago
6 Suspected kidnapper arrested in Nasarawa State allegedly confesses to selling children for N1000 each - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 I was tricked into admitting N127m theft, says ex-Lagos Scholarship Board boss tells court - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
8 Soyinka warns Ogun Amotekun corps against abuse of power - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
9 Easter: Civil defence deploys 1,850 personnel in Ondo - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 Truck crushes two siblings to death in Ogun - Republican Nigeria, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info