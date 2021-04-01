Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Jay-Z Set To Drop New Album “Ascension” Featuring Olamide, Sakordie, Femi Kuti, Nasty C
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Hip-hop mogul Jay-Z has shocked several fans across the world after he announced that he will be dropping a new album titled “Ascension”. The new project is an African-themed one as it features several superstars from Africa. The rapper unveiled the ...

Jay Z’s Ascension album featuring Olamide, Sarkodie, Femi Kuti and Nasty C is an April Fool prank Sidomex Entertainment:
Jay Z’s Ascension album featuring Olamide, Sarkodie, Femi Kuti and Nasty C is an April Fool prank
   More Picks
1 PHOTOS: Nigeria Police radio station opens in Abuja - The Nation, 1 day ago
2 God is great – Lil Kesh says as he welcomes his first son - Top Naija, 4 hours ago
3 Why I won’t travel abroad for medical check-up - Nigerian governor reveals day after Buhari's UK trip - Legit, 24 hours ago
4 Jay-Z Set To Drop New Album “Ascension” Featuring Olamide, Sakordie, Femi Kuti, Nasty C - KOKO TV Nigeria, 7 hours ago
5 Resident permit: Immigration warns Nigerians against fake marriages to foreigners - Nigerian Eye, 5 hours ago
6 BREAKING – New Development As Police Establish Radio Station ‘To Bring Police Closer To The People” - Salone, 14 hours ago
7 How we stopped #EndSARS protesters from downing Goverment Websites - DSA - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
8 FG Proposes To Spend N396bn On COVID-19 Vaccination – Finance Minister - Information Nigeria, 1 day ago
9 Failure of anyone to register for NIN will result in a 14-year imprisonment -- Isa Ali Pantami - Instablog 9ja, 4 hours ago
10 U.S govt dismisses Lekki Toll Gate massacre, says soldiers shot ‘into the air’ - The Citizen, 14 hours ago
