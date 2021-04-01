Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Suspected kidnapper arrested in Nasarawa State allegedly confesses to selling children for N1000 each
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A notorious kidnapper reportedly arrested by the police n Mararaba, Nasarawa state, has allegedly confessed to selling the children he abducted for N1000 each.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

