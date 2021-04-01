N300m damages: Court reserves judgment in PDP’s suit against Kano electoral commission

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
COVID-19: NCDC records 129 infections, total hits 162,891 with 2,057 deaths - The Guardian,
11 hours ago
|
2
|
Akeredolu goes on leave, transmits power to Deputy
Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has transmitted power to his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa as he embarked on a 15-day working vacation. @RotimiAkeredolu @LuckyAiyedatiwa @ODSGNigeria - The Nation,
13 hours ago
|
3
|
Resident permit: Immigration warns Nigerians against fake marriages to foreigners - Nigerian Eye,
6 hours ago
|
4
|
BREAKING – New Development As Police Establish Radio Station ‘To Bring Police Closer To The People” - Salone,
15 hours ago
|
5
|
I was tricked into admitting N127m theft, says ex-Lagos Scholarship Board boss tells court - Daily Nigerian,
9 hours ago
|
6
|
Update: UK Police Search Epping Forest for Nigerian Student who has been Missing for More than a Week - My Celebrity & I,
16 hours ago
|
7
|
Insecurity: Nigerians, Security Chiefs don’t take Buhari seriously – Sen Abaribe - Daily Post,
14 hours ago
|
8
|
U.S govt dismisses Lekki Toll Gate massacre, says soldiers shot ‘into the air’ - The Citizen,
15 hours ago
|
9
|
Suspected kidnapper arrested in Nasarawa State allegedly confesses to selling children for N1000 each - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
10
|
Bella Shmurda to drop new music with Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido on Friday? - Correct NG,
12 hours ago