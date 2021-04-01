Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian govt. orders GoTv, Startimes to migrate to FreeTV platform
News photo Nigerian Eye  - The Federal Government of Nigeria said it has directed two PayTv platforms – GoTv and Startimes – to migrate their signals from self-carrying to any of the two licensed FreeTv signal distributors.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

FG directs GoTv, Startimes To Migrate To FreeTV Platform Independent:
FG directs GoTv, Startimes To Migrate To FreeTV Platform
Nigerian govt directs Gotv, Startimes to migrate to FreeTV platform Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian govt directs Gotv, Startimes to migrate to FreeTV platform
FG directs GOtv, StarTimes to migrate to FreeTV platform The Eagle Online:
FG directs GOtv, StarTimes to migrate to FreeTV platform
FG directs GoTv, Startimes to migrate to FreeTV platform Prompt News:
FG directs GoTv, Startimes to migrate to FreeTV platform
Nigerian govt. orders GoTv, Startimes to migrate to FreeTV platform PM News:
Nigerian govt. orders GoTv, Startimes to migrate to FreeTV platform
Nigerian govt. orders GoTv, Startimes to migrate to FreeTV platform Naija Log:
Nigerian govt. orders GoTv, Startimes to migrate to FreeTV platform


   More Picks
1 Rivers: Why I Fired Environment Commissioner – Wike - Naija News, 23 hours ago
2 UK agency fines pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s channel N65.6m over COVID-19 sermon - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
3 Why I won’t travel abroad for medical check-up - Nigerian governor reveals day after Buhari's UK trip - Legit, 19 hours ago
4 BREAKING – New Development As Police Establish Radio Station ‘To Bring Police Closer To The People” - Salone, 9 hours ago
5 How we stopped #EndSARS protesters from downing Goverment Websites - DSA - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
6 NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN - News Wire NGR, 22 hours ago
7 FG Proposes To Spend N396bn On COVID-19 Vaccination – Finance Minister - Information Nigeria, 20 hours ago
8 Police told to arrest CCT Chairman for assaulting security guard - See Naija, 22 hours ago
9 U.S govt dismisses Lekki Toll Gate massacre, says soldiers shot ‘into the air’ - The Citizen, 9 hours ago
10 NIS warns Nigerians against fake marriages with ‘Oyinbos’ - Republican Nigeria, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info