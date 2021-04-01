Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

INEC announces date for recommencement of voters’ registration
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled June 28 as the recommencement date for the continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise ahead of the 2023 elections.

2 hours ago
