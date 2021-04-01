Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lagos State: 3 Men Docked For Forging COVID-19 Certificate
Fresh News  - By: Ilobun Donald Three men on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly forging COVID-19 certificate.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

