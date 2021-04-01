Post News
News at a Glance
Lagos State: 3 Men Docked For Forging COVID-19 Certificate
Fresh News
- By: Ilobun Donald Three men on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly forging COVID-19 certificate.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Three men docked for allegedly forging COVID-19 certificate
The Cable:
Lagos police arraign 3 persons for 'forging COVID test results'
PM News:
3 men docked for forging COVID-19 certificate
News Diary Online:
3 men docked for allegedly forging COVID-19 certificate Newsdiaryonline
The Eagle Online:
Three men arraigned for allegedly forging COVID-19 certificate
News Break:
Police Arraign Three For Forging COVID-19 Test Result In Lagos
Tori News:
Three Docked For Forging COVID Test Results In Lagos
More Picks
1
PHOTOS: Nigeria Police radio station opens in Abuja -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
2
Rivers: Why I Fired Environment Commissioner – Wike -
Naija News,
1 day ago
3
UK agency fines pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s channel N65.6m over COVID-19 sermon -
Yaba Left Online,
23 hours ago
4
Why I won’t travel abroad for medical check-up - Nigerian governor reveals day after Buhari's UK trip -
Legit,
21 hours ago
5
Resident permit: Immigration warns Nigerians against fake marriages to foreigners -
Nigerian Eye,
2 hours ago
6
Davido Reacts After Loved-up Photos of Him Kissing Alleged New Girlfriend, Mya Yafai Surfaced Online (Video) -
The Info NG,
24 hours ago
7
BREAKING – New Development As Police Establish Radio Station ‘To Bring Police Closer To The People” -
Salone,
11 hours ago
8
How we stopped #EndSARS protesters from downing Goverment Websites - DSA -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
9
NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN -
News Wire NGR,
24 hours ago
10
FG Proposes To Spend N396bn On COVID-19 Vaccination – Finance Minister -
Information Nigeria,
21 hours ago
