Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Champions League: Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos injured ahead of Liverpool tie - Punch Newspapers
The Punch  - Champions League: Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos injured ahead of Liverpool tie - Punch Newspapers

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UCL: Madrid Captain, Ramos Out-of Liverpool Clash Leadership:
UCL: Madrid Captain, Ramos Out-of Liverpool Clash
Ramos Set To Miss Real Madrid Vs Liverpool UCL Ties With Injury Complete Sports:
Ramos Set To Miss Real Madrid Vs Liverpool UCL Ties With Injury
Champions League: Real Madrid suffer major injury blow ahead of Liverpool game Daily Post:
Champions League: Real Madrid suffer major injury blow ahead of Liverpool game
Ramos out of Real Madrid, Liverpool UCL ties with injury Peoples Daily:
Ramos out of Real Madrid, Liverpool UCL ties with injury
Sergio Ramos In Doubt For Real Madrid’s CL Clash Vs Liverpool Independent:
Sergio Ramos In Doubt For Real Madrid’s CL Clash Vs Liverpool
Sergio Ramos out of both legs of Liverpool Champions League clash The News Guru:
Sergio Ramos out of both legs of Liverpool Champions League clash


   More Picks
1 God is great – Lil Kesh says as he welcomes his first son - Top Naija, 18 hours ago
2 Resident permit: Immigration warns Nigerians against fake marriages to foreigners - Nigerian Eye, 19 hours ago
3 Suspected kidnapper arrested in Nasarawa State allegedly confesses to selling children for N1000 each - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 I was tricked into admitting N127m theft, says ex-Lagos Scholarship Board boss tells court - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
5 Don’t Allow Mischief Mongers Divide Us, Buhari Tells Nigerians - Information Nigeria, 14 hours ago
6 Failure of anyone to register for NIN will result in a 14-year imprisonment -- Isa Ali Pantami - Instablog 9ja, 18 hours ago
7 Easter: Civil defence deploys 1,850 personnel in Ondo - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Truck crushes two siblings to death in Ogun - Republican Nigeria, 13 hours ago
9 Government has no plans to cede Ekiti land for ranching - Council of Traditional Rulers - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 Bella Shmurda to drop new music with Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido on Friday? - Correct NG, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info