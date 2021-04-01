Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Don’t listen to anyone telling you to have kids, even if you have no job”-Reno Omokri Advise
Correct Kid  - Popular Nigerian Activist And Humanitarian, Reno Omokri Has Taken To His Social Media Page To Send Words Of Advise To Those Who Are Looking Forward To Having A Child, Says They Shouldn’t If They Do Not Have A Job. Reno stated this on his twitter, ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

Reno Omokri goes hard after those having kids without a job Instablog 9ja:
Reno Omokri goes hard after those having kids without a job
‘Don’t Listen To Anyone Telling You To Have Kids, Even If You Have No Job, Because God Looks After Them’ – Reno Omokri Newzandar News:
‘Don’t Listen To Anyone Telling You To Have Kids, Even If You Have No Job, Because God Looks After Them’ – Reno Omokri
"Avoid anyone who tells you to have kids without a job" - Reno Omokri Gist Reel:
"Avoid anyone who tells you to have kids without a job" - Reno Omokri
Naija Diary:
“Avoid Anyone Who Tells You To Have Kids Without A Job” – Reno Omokri
‘Don’t Listen To Anyone Telling You To Have Kids, Even If You Have No Job, Because God Looks After Them’ – Reno Omokri Naija on Point:
‘Don’t Listen To Anyone Telling You To Have Kids, Even If You Have No Job, Because God Looks After Them’ – Reno Omokri
“Avoid Anyone Who Tells You to Have Kids Without a Job” – Reno Omokri Tori News:
“Avoid Anyone Who Tells You to Have Kids Without a Job” – Reno Omokri


   More Picks
1 PHOTOS: Nigeria Police radio station opens in Abuja - The Nation, 23 hours ago
2 UK agency fines pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s channel N65.6m over COVID-19 sermon - Yaba Left Online, 1 day ago
3 Why I won’t travel abroad for medical check-up - Nigerian governor reveals day after Buhari's UK trip - Legit, 22 hours ago
4 Resident permit: Immigration warns Nigerians against fake marriages to foreigners - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
5 BREAKING – New Development As Police Establish Radio Station ‘To Bring Police Closer To The People” - Salone, 12 hours ago
6 How we stopped #EndSARS protesters from downing Goverment Websites - DSA - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
7 FG Proposes To Spend N396bn On COVID-19 Vaccination – Finance Minister - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 U.S govt dismisses Lekki Toll Gate massacre, says soldiers shot ‘into the air’ - The Citizen, 12 hours ago
9 Bella Shmurda to drop new music with Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido on Friday? - Correct NG, 9 hours ago
10 Nigerian star scores 4th Champions League goal for Barcelona as she fires them to semifinals - Legit, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info