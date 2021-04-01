Post News
News at a Glance
Boko Haram Notorious Drug Supplier Arrested In Taraba
Naija News
- One Adama Uomar Issa has been reportedly arrested by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Taraba State over possession and supply of illicit drugs.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Boko Haram notorious drug supplier arrested in Taraba
Mandy News:
Chadian Man Issa Who Supplies Tramadol To Boko Haram Arrested
The Guardian:
Operatives of Nigeria's NDLEA have arrested a 35-year-old Chadian in Taraba State loaded with Tramadol and other illicit drugs he allegedly sells to Boko Haram insurgents. The drugs were concealed inside new ladies’ handbags and shoes. #SayNoToDrugs #Ni
The Cable:
NDLEA arrests Chadian who 'supplies drugs to Boko Haram'
PM News:
Notorious Chadian, Issa who supplies drugs to Boko Haram busted
Oyo Gist:
NDLEA Nabs Notorious Chadian, Issa who supplies drugs to Boko Haram
Within Nigeria:
Chadian who allegedly supplies illicit drugs to Boko Haram arrested in Taraba » NEWS
Kanyi Daily:
NDLEA Arrests Chadian Man Who Supplies Drugs To Boko Haram Members In Taraba
More Picks
1
God is great – Lil Kesh says as he welcomes his first son -
Top Naija,
13 hours ago
2
Resident permit: Immigration warns Nigerians against fake marriages to foreigners -
Nigerian Eye,
14 hours ago
3
BREAKING – New Development As Police Establish Radio Station ‘To Bring Police Closer To The People” -
Salone,
23 hours ago
4
I was tricked into admitting N127m theft, says ex-Lagos Scholarship Board boss tells court -
Daily Nigerian,
16 hours ago
5
Failure of anyone to register for NIN will result in a 14-year imprisonment -- Isa Ali Pantami -
Instablog 9ja,
13 hours ago
6
Suspected kidnapper arrested in Nasarawa State allegedly confesses to selling children for N1000 each -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
U.S govt dismisses Lekki Toll Gate massacre, says soldiers shot ‘into the air’ -
The Citizen,
23 hours ago
8
Government has no plans to cede Ekiti land for ranching - Council of Traditional Rulers -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
9
Bella Shmurda to drop new music with Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido on Friday? -
Correct NG,
19 hours ago
10
How I grew up selling akara – Don Jazzy -
Top Naija,
16 hours ago
