Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why I Won’t Take COVID-19 Vaccine - Apostle Suleman
News photo Tori News  - Nigerian pastor, Johnson Suleman has revealed why he will not be taking COVID-19 vaccine.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I won’t take COVID-19 vaccine - Apostle Suleman #COVID19 #vaccines The Nation:
I won’t take COVID-19 vaccine - Apostle Suleman #COVID19 #vaccines
Covid vaccine: My family will not take it, says Apostle Suleman - Punch Newspapers The Punch:
Covid vaccine: My family will not take it, says Apostle Suleman - Punch Newspapers
Why my family won The Herald:
Why my family won't take COVID-19 vaccine - Apostle Suleman | herald.ng
COVID-19 Vaccine Given To Govs Different From What Ordinary Nigerians’ll Get – Apostle Suleman News Break:
COVID-19 Vaccine Given To Govs Different From What Ordinary Nigerians’ll Get – Apostle Suleman
My Family Will Not Take The COVID-19 Vaccine – Apostle Suleman KOKO TV Nigeria:
My Family Will Not Take The COVID-19 Vaccine – Apostle Suleman
Why My Family Will Not Take COVID-19 Vaccine - Apostle Suleman Naija News:
Why My Family Will Not Take COVID-19 Vaccine - Apostle Suleman


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: NCDC records 129 infections, total hits 162,891 with 2,057 deaths - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
2 Akeredolu goes on leave, transmits power to Deputy Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has transmitted power to his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa as he embarked on a 15-day working vacation. @RotimiAkeredolu @LuckyAiyedatiwa @ODSGNigeria - The Nation, 13 hours ago
3 Resident permit: Immigration warns Nigerians against fake marriages to foreigners - Nigerian Eye, 6 hours ago
4 BREAKING – New Development As Police Establish Radio Station ‘To Bring Police Closer To The People” - Salone, 15 hours ago
5 I was tricked into admitting N127m theft, says ex-Lagos Scholarship Board boss tells court - Daily Nigerian, 9 hours ago
6 Update: UK Police Search Epping Forest for Nigerian Student who has been Missing for More than a Week - My Celebrity & I, 16 hours ago
7 Insecurity: Nigerians, Security Chiefs don’t take Buhari seriously – Sen Abaribe - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 U.S govt dismisses Lekki Toll Gate massacre, says soldiers shot ‘into the air’ - The Citizen, 15 hours ago
9 Suspected kidnapper arrested in Nasarawa State allegedly confesses to selling children for N1000 each - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Bella Shmurda to drop new music with Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido on Friday? - Correct NG, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info