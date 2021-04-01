Post News
News at a Glance
Why I Won’t Take COVID-19 Vaccine - Apostle Suleman
Tori News
- Nigerian pastor, Johnson Suleman has revealed why he will not be taking COVID-19 vaccine.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
I won’t take COVID-19 vaccine - Apostle Suleman #COVID19 #vaccines
The Punch:
Covid vaccine: My family will not take it, says Apostle Suleman - Punch Newspapers
The Herald:
Why my family won't take COVID-19 vaccine - Apostle Suleman | herald.ng
News Break:
COVID-19 Vaccine Given To Govs Different From What Ordinary Nigerians’ll Get – Apostle Suleman
KOKO TV Nigeria:
My Family Will Not Take The COVID-19 Vaccine – Apostle Suleman
Naija News:
Why My Family Will Not Take COVID-19 Vaccine - Apostle Suleman
More Picks
1
COVID-19: NCDC records 129 infections, total hits 162,891 with 2,057 deaths -
The Guardian,
11 hours ago
2
Akeredolu goes on leave, transmits power to Deputy Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has transmitted power to his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa as he embarked on a 15-day working vacation. @RotimiAkeredolu @LuckyAiyedatiwa @ODSGNigeria -
The Nation,
13 hours ago
3
Resident permit: Immigration warns Nigerians against fake marriages to foreigners -
Nigerian Eye,
6 hours ago
4
BREAKING – New Development As Police Establish Radio Station ‘To Bring Police Closer To The People” -
Salone,
15 hours ago
5
I was tricked into admitting N127m theft, says ex-Lagos Scholarship Board boss tells court -
Daily Nigerian,
9 hours ago
6
Update: UK Police Search Epping Forest for Nigerian Student who has been Missing for More than a Week -
My Celebrity & I,
16 hours ago
7
Insecurity: Nigerians, Security Chiefs don’t take Buhari seriously – Sen Abaribe -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
8
U.S govt dismisses Lekki Toll Gate massacre, says soldiers shot ‘into the air’ -
The Citizen,
15 hours ago
9
Suspected kidnapper arrested in Nasarawa State allegedly confesses to selling children for N1000 each -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
Bella Shmurda to drop new music with Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido on Friday? -
Correct NG,
12 hours ago
