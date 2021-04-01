Despite COVID-19, DBN disbursed ₦191.7bn loans in 2020

Despite the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) increased its loan disbursement to ₦191.7 billion in 2020.



