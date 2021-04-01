Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


51m Nigerians enroll for NIN – FG
News photo Vanguard News  - –Total SIM registration hits 189m —Says those without NIN risk 7 or 14-yrs imprisonment —1,700 centers spread across Nigeria By Johnbosco Agbakwuru THE Federal Government on Thursday said about fifty one (51) million Nigerians have so far completed ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Only 51m Nigerians have registered for NIN - FG Legit:
Only 51m Nigerians have registered for NIN - FG
51million Nigerians Have Enrolled For NIN - FG Leadership:
51million Nigerians Have Enrolled For NIN - FG
You will be jailed for 14 years if you fail to enroll for NIN – FG The Street Journal:
You will be jailed for 14 years if you fail to enroll for NIN – FG
51 million Nigerians have registered for NIN Pulse Nigeria:
51 million Nigerians have registered for NIN
51 million Nigerians Enrol for NIN Business Post Nigeria:
51 million Nigerians Enrol for NIN


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: NCDC records 129 infections, total hits 162,891 with 2,057 deaths - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
2 Akeredolu goes on leave, transmits power to Deputy Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has transmitted power to his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa as he embarked on a 15-day working vacation. @RotimiAkeredolu @LuckyAiyedatiwa @ODSGNigeria - The Nation, 13 hours ago
3 Resident permit: Immigration warns Nigerians against fake marriages to foreigners - Nigerian Eye, 6 hours ago
4 BREAKING – New Development As Police Establish Radio Station ‘To Bring Police Closer To The People” - Salone, 15 hours ago
5 I was tricked into admitting N127m theft, says ex-Lagos Scholarship Board boss tells court - Daily Nigerian, 9 hours ago
6 Update: UK Police Search Epping Forest for Nigerian Student who has been Missing for More than a Week - My Celebrity & I, 16 hours ago
7 Insecurity: Nigerians, Security Chiefs don’t take Buhari seriously – Sen Abaribe - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 U.S govt dismisses Lekki Toll Gate massacre, says soldiers shot ‘into the air’ - The Citizen, 15 hours ago
9 Suspected kidnapper arrested in Nasarawa State allegedly confesses to selling children for N1000 each - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Bella Shmurda to drop new music with Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido on Friday? - Correct NG, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info