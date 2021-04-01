Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Government has no plans to cede Ekiti land for ranching - Council of Traditional Rulers
Daily Post
- The Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers says allegations against Governor Kayode Fayemi over alleged plans to cede lands to some persons for cattle
29 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Ekiti Govt Is Not Ceding Land For Ranching – Alawe
Independent:
Ekiti Govt Is Not Ceding Land For Ranching – Alawe
News Diary Online:
Ekiti govt is not ceding land for ranching – Alawe Newsdiaryonline
Prompt News:
Ekiti govt is not ceding land for ranching – Alawe
PM News:
Ekiti not ceding land for ranching – Alawe
The News Guru:
Ekiti traditional council states position on ceding land to Fulani herdsmen
More Picks
1
UK agency fines pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s channel N65.6m over COVID-19 sermon -
Yaba Left Online,
1 day ago
2
Why I won’t travel abroad for medical check-up - Nigerian governor reveals day after Buhari's UK trip -
Legit,
22 hours ago
3
Resident permit: Immigration warns Nigerians against fake marriages to foreigners -
Nigerian Eye,
3 hours ago
4
BREAKING – New Development As Police Establish Radio Station ‘To Bring Police Closer To The People” -
Salone,
12 hours ago
5
How we stopped #EndSARS protesters from downing Goverment Websites - DSA -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
6
FG Proposes To Spend N396bn On COVID-19 Vaccination – Finance Minister -
Information Nigeria,
23 hours ago
7
U.S govt dismisses Lekki Toll Gate massacre, says soldiers shot ‘into the air’ -
The Citizen,
12 hours ago
8
Bella Shmurda to drop new music with Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido on Friday? -
Correct NG,
9 hours ago
9
Nigerian star scores 4th Champions League goal for Barcelona as she fires them to semifinals -
Legit,
24 hours ago
10
Court Rules On Zakzaky’s No Case Submission May 25 -
Fresh News,
21 hours ago
