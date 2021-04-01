Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
I can’t demand N7bn bribe when I left N75bn in office – Peter Obi
Vanguard News
- Former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, has debunked claims that he asked the sum of N7bn for installing the state governor, Willie Obiano.
He wondered how…
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
How can I demand N7bn bribe after leaving N75bn in Anambra treasury - Peter Obi
Nigerian Eye:
I can’t demand N7bn bribe when I left N75bn in office – Peter Obi ——————— A former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, said there was no truth in the claim that he demanded N7bn for installing the state go... ;
Edujandon:
I Can’t Demand N7bn Bribe When I Left N75bn In Office – Peter Obi
Naija News:
N7bn Bribe: I Did Not Receive 'Pure' Water From Obiano – Peter Obi
Kanyi Daily:
Peter Obi Opens Up About Demanding N7bn To Install Willie Obiano As Anambra Governor
Tori News:
I Can’t Demand N7bn Bribe When I Left N75bn In Office –Former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi
More Picks
1
God is great – Lil Kesh says as he welcomes his first son -
Top Naija,
15 hours ago
2
Resident permit: Immigration warns Nigerians against fake marriages to foreigners -
Nigerian Eye,
16 hours ago
3
Suspected kidnapper arrested in Nasarawa State allegedly confesses to selling children for N1000 each -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
I was tricked into admitting N127m theft, says ex-Lagos Scholarship Board boss tells court -
Daily Nigerian,
18 hours ago
5
Failure of anyone to register for NIN will result in a 14-year imprisonment -- Isa Ali Pantami -
Instablog 9ja,
15 hours ago
6
Government has no plans to cede Ekiti land for ranching - Council of Traditional Rulers -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
7
Bella Shmurda to drop new music with Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido on Friday? -
Correct NG,
21 hours ago
8
How I grew up selling akara – Don Jazzy -
Top Naija,
17 hours ago
9
American pornstar calls out Davido over failure to pay for ‘escort services’, shares screenshots of their alleged chat -
Correct NG,
23 hours ago
10
EFCC's new boss, Abdurasheed Bawa has revealed that the commission arrested 400 people for internet fraud in 3 months. -
Gist Reel,
11 hours ago
