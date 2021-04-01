Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Haaland's agent, father in Barcelona for transfer talks
News photo Daily Post  - Erling Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, and his agent Mino Raiola flew to Barcelona on Thursday to hold talks with Barca president Joan Laporta over a possible

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 God is great – Lil Kesh says as he welcomes his first son - Top Naija, 5 hours ago
2 Resident permit: Immigration warns Nigerians against fake marriages to foreigners - Nigerian Eye, 6 hours ago
3 BREAKING – New Development As Police Establish Radio Station ‘To Bring Police Closer To The People” - Salone, 15 hours ago
4 Failure of anyone to register for NIN will result in a 14-year imprisonment -- Isa Ali Pantami - Instablog 9ja, 6 hours ago
5 U.S govt dismisses Lekki Toll Gate massacre, says soldiers shot ‘into the air’ - The Citizen, 15 hours ago
6 Suspected kidnapper arrested in Nasarawa State allegedly confesses to selling children for N1000 each - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Bella Shmurda to drop new music with Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido on Friday? - Correct NG, 12 hours ago
8 How I grew up selling akara – Don Jazzy - Top Naija, 8 hours ago
9 EFCC's new boss, Abdurasheed Bawa has revealed that the commission arrested 400 people for internet fraud in 3 months. - Gist Reel, 1 hour ago
10 We Will Rake In $1 Bllion From Spectrum Sale After Digital Switch Over – Nigerian Gov’t - The Trent, 5 hours ago
