Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Air Force diverted Rivers $10m helicopters - Wike
The Nation
- Air Force diverted Rivers $10m helicopters - Wike
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Wike tackles air force: You diverted Rivers' $10m helicopters to Boko Haram war
Sahara Reporters:
How $10million Armoured Helicopters Bought By Rivers State Were Diverted To Fight Boko Haram —@GovWike
Daily Post:
We bought two armoured vehicles for Nigerian Air Force to fight sea pirates, they diverted them – Wike
Nigerian Eye:
Wike tackles air force: You diverted Rivers’ $10m helicopters to Boko Haram war
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Air Force Diverted Rivers $10m Helicopters - Wike
More Picks
1
God is great – Lil Kesh says as he welcomes his first son -
Top Naija,
8 hours ago
2
Resident permit: Immigration warns Nigerians against fake marriages to foreigners -
Nigerian Eye,
9 hours ago
3
BREAKING – New Development As Police Establish Radio Station ‘To Bring Police Closer To The People” -
Salone,
18 hours ago
4
I was tricked into admitting N127m theft, says ex-Lagos Scholarship Board boss tells court -
Daily Nigerian,
12 hours ago
5
Failure of anyone to register for NIN will result in a 14-year imprisonment -- Isa Ali Pantami -
Instablog 9ja,
9 hours ago
6
Suspected kidnapper arrested in Nasarawa State allegedly confesses to selling children for N1000 each -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
7
U.S govt dismisses Lekki Toll Gate massacre, says soldiers shot ‘into the air’ -
The Citizen,
18 hours ago
8
Government has no plans to cede Ekiti land for ranching - Council of Traditional Rulers -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
9
Bella Shmurda to drop new music with Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido on Friday? -
Correct NG,
15 hours ago
10
How I grew up selling akara – Don Jazzy -
Top Naija,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...