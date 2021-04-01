Post News
News at a Glance
Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has accused the Airforce of diverting two armoured helicopters worth over $10million it got from the state government. #AirForce
The Nation
- Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has accused the Airforce of diverting two armoured helicopters worth over $10million it got from the state government.
#AirForce
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
How $10million Armoured Helicopters Bought By Rivers State Were Diverted To Fight Boko Haram —Wike
The Guardian:
Wike accuses FG of diverting Rivers’ armoured choppers to fight Boko Haram
The Sun:
Oil theft: Wike accuses Airforce of diverting $10m armoured helicopters
Ripples Nigeria:
Wike accuses Nigerian govt of diverting military helicopters bought by Rivers
The Eagle Online:
Air Force has diverted our $10m armoured helicopter to fight Boko Haram – Wike
Affairs TV:
$10million Armoured Helicopters Bought By Rivers State Were Diverted To Fight Boko Haram, Governor Wike Alleges
Naija News:
How $10million Armoured Helicopters Bought By Rivers State Were Diverted To Fight Boko Haram – Wike
Authentic Nigeria:
$10million Armoured Helicopters Bought By Rivers State Diverted To Fight Boko Haram —Wike
More Picks
1
God is great – Lil Kesh says as he welcomes his first son -
Top Naija,
16 hours ago
2
Resident permit: Immigration warns Nigerians against fake marriages to foreigners -
Nigerian Eye,
17 hours ago
3
Suspected kidnapper arrested in Nasarawa State allegedly confesses to selling children for N1000 each -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
I was tricked into admitting N127m theft, says ex-Lagos Scholarship Board boss tells court -
Daily Nigerian,
20 hours ago
5
Failure of anyone to register for NIN will result in a 14-year imprisonment -- Isa Ali Pantami -
Instablog 9ja,
17 hours ago
6
Don’t Allow Mischief Mongers Divide Us, Buhari Tells Nigerians -
Information Nigeria,
12 hours ago
7
Easter: Civil defence deploys 1,850 personnel in Ondo -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
8
Government has no plans to cede Ekiti land for ranching - Council of Traditional Rulers -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
9
Bella Shmurda to drop new music with Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido on Friday? -
Correct NG,
22 hours ago
10
How I grew up selling akara – Don Jazzy -
Top Naija,
19 hours ago
