Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Beggars Protest Low Patronage In Ibadan
News photo News Break  - About 250 beggars in Ibadan, Oyo State, protested on Thursday against low patronage by members of the public, following a

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why beggars are protesting low patronage in Oyo — Spokesperson Vanguard News:
Why beggars are protesting low patronage in Oyo — Spokesperson
Oyo Beggars Protest Low Patronage Due To Kanyi Daily:
Oyo Beggars Protest Low Patronage Due To 'Money Ritual’ Rumours
Beggars protest low patronage in Oyo, refute claims that ritualists patronise them for money The Point:
Beggars protest low patronage in Oyo, refute claims that ritualists patronise them for money
Beggars Protest Low Patronage In Oyo Tori News:
Beggars Protest Low Patronage In Oyo
250 Beggars cries out over low patronage - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
250 Beggars cries out over low patronage - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 God is great – Lil Kesh says as he welcomes his first son - Top Naija, 7 hours ago
2 Resident permit: Immigration warns Nigerians against fake marriages to foreigners - Nigerian Eye, 8 hours ago
3 BREAKING – New Development As Police Establish Radio Station ‘To Bring Police Closer To The People” - Salone, 17 hours ago
4 Failure of anyone to register for NIN will result in a 14-year imprisonment -- Isa Ali Pantami - Instablog 9ja, 7 hours ago
5 U.S govt dismisses Lekki Toll Gate massacre, says soldiers shot ‘into the air’ - The Citizen, 17 hours ago
6 Suspected kidnapper arrested in Nasarawa State allegedly confesses to selling children for N1000 each - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Bella Shmurda to drop new music with Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido on Friday? - Correct NG, 13 hours ago
8 How I grew up selling akara – Don Jazzy - Top Naija, 9 hours ago
9 EFCC's new boss, Abdurasheed Bawa has revealed that the commission arrested 400 people for internet fraud in 3 months. - Gist Reel, 3 hours ago
10 My family and I will not take the Covid vaccine, It’s not healthy – Apostle Suleman says - Lailas News, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info